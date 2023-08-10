Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season

Sports News
2023-08-10 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season

The crisis between Kylian Mbappé and his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has cast a shadow over French football, just ahead of the start of the new season in the domestic league this weekend.

The saga has dominated headlines throughout the summer, as the World Cup-winning striker refused to extend his contract with PSG, which expires in June 2024. This would make him a free agent and allow him to move to any club.

However, PSG is unwilling to let him go without compensation. They have confronted the prolific forward, who has won the French Player of the Year award four times in a row and has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for five consecutive seasons, with a choice between renewing his contract or leaving. It's worth noting that Mbappé's preferred destination remains Real Madrid.

Under pressure, PSG decided not to include Mbappé in their Asian tour, and just days ago, they prevented him from training with the first team in preparation for the upcoming season. The club wants to sell him now to secure a substantial fee, after acquiring him from Monaco for €180 million in 2017.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the owner of PSG and the Qatari-based club, stated last month, "We can't allow the best player in the world to leave for free. It's impossible."

This situation is not ideal for the new PSG coach, Luis Enrique, who took over from Christophe Galtier.

Regardless of the outcome with Mbappé, PSG is in a different position after winning the title last season with difficulty and struggling to establish themselves internationally.

The departure of Argentine star Lionel Messi was followed by the exit of veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

Even with Mbappé potentially staying, the team needed to bolster their attacking options. They signed young Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

PSG has strengthened its squad across all positions, signing Slovakian defenders Milan Škriniar and Luka Hernández, Portuguese midfielder Manuel and Italian midfielder Sher N'Doye, and Spanish forward Marco Asensio and South Korean Kang-in Lee.

Hernández mentioned in an interview with the sports daily "L'Équipe," "I could have stayed at Bayern Munich, but the interest PSG showed in me, their ambition, and the project they're trying to build for the future convinced me to come."

PSG enters the league as a strong contender to win the title for the tenth time in 12 years, but their local rivals might sense an opportunity if Mbappé departs.

- Reducing the Number of Teams -

A significant change for the new season is the reduction of teams from 20 to 18, after two decades of having 20 teams in Ligue 1. This change aims to help French clubs become more competitive in Europe by reducing the number of league matches.

Nevertheless, even with Messi's departure and potentially Mbappé's as well, Ligue 1 hopes that the lure of TV rights deals will generate more revenue than before, particularly for international rights.

League executives hope their competitions can rival those in England, Spain, Germany, and Italy in terms of international reach. However, the increasing trend of multi-club ownership poses a threat of turning many French clubs into feeder teams.

Strasbourg was purchased by the "Bloc," a consortium led by the United States, which also owns English club Chelsea.

Strasbourg's president, Marc Keller, commented on this matter, "Although there is no urgent financial need to do so, we felt we had achieved as much as possible with our current model."

Keller denied that Strasbourg, the 1979 French champions, would become a secondary team and recruited 1998 World Cup-winning French midfielder Patrick Vieira to manage them.

In contrast, Lorient is 40% owned by Bill Foley, the American owner of English club AFC Bournemouth.

Lorient captured headlines by signing Benjamin Mendy after his acquittal from sexual assault charges in England.

- Marseille's Ambitions -

Marseille is surrounded by mystery in its first full season under American businessman John Textor, who also owns Brazilian club Botafogo and holds a significant stake in Crystal Palace.

However, his failure to convince the French football financial watchdog of his spending plans led to a salary cap imposed on the club. This limitation hindered his efforts to significantly bolster the team, which finished seventh last season, preventing their participation in continental competitions.

Lille, the runner-up from last season, lost their Ivorian captain Siko Fofana to join forces with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. They also lost their Belgian top scorer, Loïc Négo, to German club RB Leipzig, making them miss two influential players, especially as they enter the UEFA Champions League next season.

Marseille, currently managed by Marcelino, is arguably in the best position to challenge PSG after their ambitious signings.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might prove pivotal if he regains the form that made him one of the deadliest scorers at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

Both Rennes and Lille aim to compete for top positions again, while Nice, owned by Ineos, and Monaco hope their new managers can improve their fortunes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Kylian Mbappé

Club

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG

Crisis

French

Football

Ligue 1

Football

New

Season

LBCI Next
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
Sports News
03:56

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
06:47

Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich

LBCI
Sports News
04:39

Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition

LBCI
Sports News
04:23

Real Madrid begins a new era post-Benzema with eyes set on LaLiga title

LBCI
Sports News
03:56

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-12

Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:45

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More