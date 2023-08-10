News
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
Sports News
2023-08-10 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich, the German club, has reached an agreement to sign England's captain Harry Kane from Tottenham in a deal worth over €100 million (around $110 million), according to reports on Thursday.
Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, known for his shrewdness in negotiations, demanded a high price to part ways with the club's all-time leading scorer. Kane's contract is set to expire in June 2024, allowing him to move on a free transfer.
British sports site "The Athletic" was the first to announce the deal between the clubs, indicating that it's approaching €110 million. This was followed by German site "Sky Sports" and several British and German media outlets.
In general, Bayern Munich, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners, does not usually spend exorbitant amounts to sign players compared to many of their European competitors.
The reported amount surpasses the previous record of €80 million paid for the services of French defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019, who recently transferred from Bayern Munich to Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern had been searching for a striker since the departure of their Polish top scorer Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 season, after scoring 344 goals in 375 matches for the club.
Bayern struggled in Lewandowski's absence last season. During his eight years in Munich, Lewandowski averaged 30 goals per season. In contrast, no player from the team scored more than 15 goals last season. The team was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and exited the German Cup in an early stage before clinching the domestic title in the final moments.
As for Kane, he has scored more than 20 league goals in six of the past nine seasons and has been the league's top scorer three times.
Despite finishing second in the Premier League's top scorer rankings last season behind Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (36 goals), Kane scored 29 league goals in 2022-23, equaling his personal best record.
AFP
Sports News
Bayern Munich
Reach
Agreement
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Football
English
German
Clubs
