Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals

Sports News
2023-08-11 | 04:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Historic achievement: Spain&#39;s women&#39;s national team reaches World Cup semifinals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals

In an unprecedented milestone, the Spanish national team secured their first-ever berth in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup by triumphing over the previous edition's runner-up, the Netherlands, with a 2-1 victory in extra time on Friday in Wellington.

The "La Roja" women's team clinched their qualification with a goal in the second half of extra time by Salma Parawilo (112th minute). This came after a tie was maintained following Spain's advancement in the 81st minute through a successfully converted penalty by Mariona Caldente. However, in the dying moments of injury time (90+1), the Dutch player Stephanie van der Graaf forced the match into two additional halves of extra time with a last-gasp goal.

Next Tuesday, the Spanish women's team will face the victor of the match between Japan and Sweden, set to take place later on Friday. This match will determine who secures a spot in the finals. This remarkable achievement marks a significant moment for Spanish women's football, and the team's journey continues to captivate fans and enthusiasts around the world.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Historic

Achievement

Spain

Women's

National

Team

Reaches

World Cup

Semi-Final

Football

LBCI Next
Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:52

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

LBCI
Sports News
06:47

Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:45

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More