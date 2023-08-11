News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals
Sports News
2023-08-11 | 04:34
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals
In an unprecedented milestone, the Spanish national team secured their first-ever berth in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup by triumphing over the previous edition's runner-up, the Netherlands, with a 2-1 victory in extra time on Friday in Wellington.
The "La Roja" women's team clinched their qualification with a goal in the second half of extra time by Salma Parawilo (112th minute). This came after a tie was maintained following Spain's advancement in the 81st minute through a successfully converted penalty by Mariona Caldente. However, in the dying moments of injury time (90+1), the Dutch player Stephanie van der Graaf forced the match into two additional halves of extra time with a last-gasp goal.
Next Tuesday, the Spanish women's team will face the victor of the match between Japan and Sweden, set to take place later on Friday. This match will determine who secures a spot in the finals. This remarkable achievement marks a significant moment for Spanish women's football, and the team's journey continues to captivate fans and enthusiasts around the world.
AFP
Sports News
Historic
Achievement
Spain
Women's
National
Team
Reaches
World Cup
Semi-Final
Football
Next
Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Sports News
2023-07-18
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:52
Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder
Sports News
05:52
Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder
0
Sports News
06:47
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
Sports News
06:47
Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season
Sports News
2023-08-10
Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition
Sports News
2023-08-10
Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
0
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
2
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
7
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
8
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More