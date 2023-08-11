In an unprecedented milestone, the Spanish national team secured their first-ever berth in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup by triumphing over the previous edition's runner-up, the Netherlands, with a 2-1 victory in extra time on Friday in Wellington.



The "La Roja" women's team clinched their qualification with a goal in the second half of extra time by Salma Parawilo (112th minute). This came after a tie was maintained following Spain's advancement in the 81st minute through a successfully converted penalty by Mariona Caldente. However, in the dying moments of injury time (90+1), the Dutch player Stephanie van der Graaf forced the match into two additional halves of extra time with a last-gasp goal.



Next Tuesday, the Spanish women's team will face the victor of the match between Japan and Sweden, set to take place later on Friday. This match will determine who secures a spot in the finals. This remarkable achievement marks a significant moment for Spanish women's football, and the team's journey continues to captivate fans and enthusiasts around the world.

AFP