Liverpool Football Club, the English Premier League team, has reportedly agreed to a British-record deal worth £110 million (approximately $140 million) to sign Ecuadorian international midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton, according to local media reports on Friday.



Caicedo, aged 21, had drawn interest from Chelsea during the current transfer window. However, Brighton rejected offers below £100 million to release him.



The Caicedo deal will surpass the previous Premier League record spent by Chelsea to secure the Argentine world champion, Enzo Fernandez, from Benfica for £107 million in January.



Brighton will be the biggest beneficiary of this deal, having acquired Caicedo for a mere £4 million from Independiente del Valle in 2021.



Liverpool, who finished fifth in the league last season, aims to bolster its midfield following the departures of the duo Jordan Henderson (33 years old) and Brazilian Fabinho (29 years old) to Al-Tawoon and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, respectively.



Should Caicedo join the Reds, he will reunite with his former teammate and Argentine World Cup champion, Alexis Mac Allister, who departed Brighton for Merseyside club Mersaide in June.

