Al-Nassr aims for first title in Arab Championship led by Ronaldo

Sports News
2023-08-11 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Nassr aims for first title in Arab Championship led by Ronaldo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Al-Nassr aims for first title in Arab Championship led by Ronaldo

Al-Nassr, under the leadership of their veteran Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, is seeking their first title in the Arab Club Championship in football. They are set to face their traditional rivals Al-Hilal on Saturday at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Al-Hawiyah, Riyadh. Al-Hilal, the title holders of 1994 and 1995, will be their opponents in this high-stakes match.

This match will mark the conclusion of the championship, which commenced on July 27th last month and was hosted by Saudi Arabia in the cities of Abha, Taif, and Al-Baha.

During the tournament, Saudi Arabian clubs, represented by Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab, tested their newly acquired international stars, following a significant upheaval in the summer transfer window.

Both teams are striving to secure a symbolic title despite exhaustion from preparations for the Saudi Arabian league season, which commences on Friday, featuring 18 teams for the first time (compared to 16 last season), with each team permitted to field eight foreign players.

Al-Nassr had a rollercoaster start, drawing goalless against Al-Shabab, then securing a 4-1 victory over Tunisia's Monastir. They barely secured a quarter-final spot with a late draw against Zamalek (1-1), thanks to Ronaldo (38 years old), who joined the team in January in a deal estimated at €400 million for two and a half seasons.

In the knockout stages, five-time FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldo played a pivotal role in propelling "Al-Nassr" to the final, eliminating the defending champions, Moroccan side Raja Casablanca, in the quarter-finals (3-1). He later scored a decisive late penalty goal against Iraqi side Police, placing him at the top of the tournament's leading goal scorers list (4 goals). This positioned him ahead of French player Karim Benzema, the Best Player in the World for 2022, who also made a high-profile move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad Jeddah.

As for Ronaldo, the former star of Real Madrid and Manchester United, Al-Nassr, under the management of Portuguese coach Luis Castro, signed Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, Croatian midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Ivorian Seko Fofana, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles. They will be without the services of defender Abdullah Madu due to injury.

Castro stated after the victory over Police in the semi-finals, "I will never promise anything. The only thing I promise is that we will work hard. We put in a lot of effort to reach the final. We worked hard both physically and mentally, and we will continue our work."

Castro emphasized the fatigue his team has experienced even before the anticipated league start, saying, "We played several matches (in the Arab Championship), two in Japan and four in Portugal. Al-Nassr is almost playing every other day, in addition to traveling from Portugal to Japan and then Taif, playing a match just ten hours later. We completed a month and a week, with the players far away from their families and cities, but we have champion players, and I am proud of them."

Regarding the upcoming match, he added, "This is our life in football; we must live under pressure. We know that recovery is difficult, but we will try. Our focus and thoughts are on the first match of the league."

Al-Nassr will kick off their Saudi league journey against Al-Ittihad next Monday as they seek to improve their performance from the previous season behind Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal will face Abha in their opening match.

Al-Hilal's Search for a Striker

In contrast, Al-Hilal had a more challenging start. They drew goalless against Libyan side Al-Ahli Tripoli, followed by a late 2-3 defeat to Qatari side Al-Sadd.

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus relied on his new signings, Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Portuguese forward Robin Neves, to secure a 2-1 win over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and secure qualification.

However, in the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal faced little difficulty in defeating Al-Ittihad 3-1, with goals from Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Brazilian forward Malcom. They then overcame Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals, even though they played with ten men from the 25th minute due to the red card of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who will be suspended for the final.

Despite scoring six goals in two knockout matches, Al-Hilal's coach, Jesus, hinted at the need for a new striker. Notably, the club has been linked with Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from English club Fulham.

Jesus commented in a press statement after the win against Al-Shabab, "We play without a typical striker, but we are the team that has scored the most goals in the tournament."

He added, "My team played a fantastic tactical game against Al-Shabab. We scored a goal and faced an early red card, yet we could have increased our lead by two goals through Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom. Despite being numerically disadvantaged, we managed to score two more goals, confirming our attacking prowess without a typical striker."

International goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais participated in Al-Hilal's group training on Thursday, only hours after joining the team's squad in Taif. This follows his recovery from an injury he sustained before the team's departure to Abha for the group stage matches.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Al-Nassr

Aims

First

Title

Arab

Club

Championship

Led

Ronaldo

Football

Saudi Arabia

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-03

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:52

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

LBCI
Sports News
04:34

Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Finance Minister receives Alvarez & Marsal's final central bank audit report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More