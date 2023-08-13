Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain

2023-08-13 | 07:50
Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain
Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain, the French football league champion, appears set to lose another star this summer after Argentine Lionel Messi. A source close to negotiations informed Agence France-Presse that Brazilian Neymar is "likely to depart," citing an offer from Saudi Arabia. 

The source indicated that the Brazilian, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal, "no longer figures in the plans of the new coach, Luis Enrique, or the club." 

AFP 
 

