Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain, the French football league champion, appears set to lose another star this summer after Argentine Lionel Messi. A source close to negotiations informed Agence France-Presse that Brazilian Neymar is "likely to depart," citing an offer from Saudi Arabia.



The source indicated that the Brazilian, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal, "no longer figures in the plans of the new coach, Luis Enrique, or the club."



AFP