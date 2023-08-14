LaLiga: Barcelona begin campaign to defend their title on a night full of on red cards

Sports News
2023-08-14 | 04:21
High views
Barcelona's start to their campaign for defending their title didn't unfold as the Catalan club had hoped, as they stumbled to a goalless draw against their host Getafe in a match marked by three red cards on Sunday, in the first round of the Spanish football league.

Without the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who had moved to Paris Saint-Germain and had no substitute yet, Barcelona's new German stars Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeu failed to score against the fierce and organized Getafe.

From the forty-third minute onwards, Barcelona played with ten players after their Brazilian winger Rafinha was shown a straight red card for elbowing Uruguayan Gastón Alvaréz.

In the second half, the balance shifted once again as the referee issued a second yellow card to Getafe's player Jaime Mata (57).

As if on the field, the red card was outside it too, as the referee César Grato issued a direct red card to Barcelona's coach Xavier Hernandez in the 70th minute.

The match also witnessed 26 minutes of added time, with ten minutes in the first half and around 17 minutes in the second half.

Ineffectiveness on Display -
 
The match started with a pressing attack from Barcelona, with a shot from Gündogan (2) that was saved twice by Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria.
The Catalan club dominated possession in the first half, but without scoring due to Getafe's compact defense and their containment of the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's movements.

Rafinha almost took the lead for Barcelona in the 36th minute, with a shot from inside the penalty area saved by the goalkeeper Soria, rebounding off a defender and hitting the left post.

Only a few minutes later, Rafinha was sent off (42). His Uruguayan teammate Ronald Araújo almost followed him after deliberately handling the ball with both hands while in an offside position, but the referee overlooked the incident.

At the start of the second half, Xavier decided to substitute Danish Andreas Christensen with Moroccan international Abdel Samad Al Zalzali, as well as bringing in Lamin Jamaal.

Al Zalzali brought life to the field and had a shot in the 52nd minute that went off target.

Barcelona continued to press on both sides of the field through Jules Koundé and Ansu Fati, who struck a powerful shot that hit the crossbar in the 80th minute.

Barcelona's players demanded a penalty due to a strong collision between Juan Iglesias and Araújo inside the box. The referee referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and nothing was awarded, as there was a handball by Gavi at the start of the game. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Promising Start for Osasuna -
 
Osasuna achieved an easy victory over their host Celta Vigo with a clean 2-0 win.
Osasuna opened the scoring through Robin García in the 24th minute, before doubling the lead in the second half with a goal from Mui Gomis (74).

In the next round, Osasuna will be a guest of Athletic Bilbao, while Real Sociedad will host Celta Vigo.

In another match, Real Betis defeated their host Villarreal 2-1.

Betis' goals were scored by Ayoze Pérez (20) and Brazilian Willian José (90+5), while Jorge Cuenca scored the only goal for Villarreal (61).
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
