Kepa makes up for injured Courtois at Real Madrid

Real Madrid has signed Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a one-season loan, the club announced on Monday, aiming to compensate for the absence of Belgian Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an injury that will keep him out for a significant part of the current season.



Real Madrid stated in a press release, "Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed on the loan of player Kepa Arrizabalaga (...) until 30th June 2024."



Courtois, who is the primary goalkeeper for the Spanish team, sustained a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during training on Thursday and will undergo surgery in the coming days.



Arrizabalaga (28 years old), the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper who transferred to Chelsea for a record fee of 80 million euros in 2018, has been linked with Bayern Munich since the beginning of the summer transfer window.



Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao and quickly established himself as the first-choice option in his debut season. He participated in 54 matches during the 2018-2019 season, which concluded with Chelsea winning the Europa League.



The Spanish goalkeeper played 109 more matches with the "Blues" over the following four seasons and managed to win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the team.



Kepa took on the captain's armband for the first time last season and solidified his position in his national team's lineup.

AFP