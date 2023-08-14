Real Madrid reveal Guler underwent successful surgery

Sports News
2023-08-14 | 07:48
High views
1min
Real Madrid announced on Monday that their young Turkish midfielder, Arda Guler, underwent surgery for a meniscal injury in his right knee.

The club stated in a brief statement that Guler "underwent arthroscopy on his right knee today under the supervision of Real Madrid's medical team."

The royal club did not specify the duration of the player's absence, indicating that he "will begin his rehabilitation process in the coming days."

According to the Spanish press, the Turkish player, who arrived from Fenerbahçe for 20 million euros, is expected to be sidelined for a month and a half to two months.

Guler (18 years old) suffered the injury during a pre-season tour in the United States, specifically in the meniscus of his right knee during the early training sessions.

The specter of injuries has also affected Real Madrid's Brazilian central defender, Eder Militao, and Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, both of whom are undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in their left knees.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

