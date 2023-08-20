Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

In the midst of recent events, a bright moment emerged as Argentine star Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal, propelling his team, Inter Miami, to clinch the Liga de las Américas and Liga MX Cup in football.



The victory came as Inter Miami triumphed over Nashville 10-9 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.



Messi, the reigning world champion from the latest Qatar World Cup, made his mark by putting Inter Miami in the lead with a magnificent strike in the 24th minute, a powerful shot from outside the penalty area on the right side. However, Nashville's Fafa Picault equalized in the second half (57th minute).



Following Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana's missed opportunity to secure victory for Inter Miami during extra time, the team ultimately prevailed in the penalty shootout, securing the title with a crucial save from their goalkeeper, Drake Callender.



Reflecting on the triumph, Messi stated, "Determination, belief, and what we are capable of achieving. I'm lucky to be part of this."



Inter Miami, founded just three years ago with significant support from former English football star David Beckham, was initially languishing at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. However, Messi's addition to the team last month led to a transformative series of wins in the Liga de las Américas.



With a tally of ten goals in seven matches so far, the 36-year-old has brought his exceptional skill to Inter Miami, infusing new energy into the team. The opportunity for another victory awaits Messi on Wednesday as he faces Cincinnati in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.



While Inter Miami, coached by Argentine Tata Martino, didn't showcase the exhilarating performance they have come to be known for last month, the taste of victory has sparked celebrations among their fans.



Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who previously played alongside Messi for years at Barcelona, commented, "The match was very exciting. The draw was fair, and penalties favored the lucky ones, in this case, us."



Adding a veteran's perspective, Busquets continued, "We instilled the team with our spirit, our play, our character, and experience. We are building a strong team that's not easy to defeat. Plus, we have Leo, who makes the difference, being the best in the world."



Messi, a seven-time World Player of the Year, expressed renewed happiness since joining Inter Miami this week. He described his move to Major League Soccer as a complete contrast to his shift from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, where he faced the jeers of Paris fans.



He stated, "As I said back then, my journey to Paris was something I didn't want, and I didn't want to leave Barcelona."



He further explained, "Well, it was also about adapting to a completely different place from where I had spent my entire life, both in terms of the city and the sports aspect. It was tough, but it's the opposite of what's happening to me now."



Messi joined Barcelona at the age of 13, arriving from Argentina. His recent move follows years of success and comes after a period of significant economic turmoil for the Catalan club.



Speculations emerged early this summer about a potential return to Barcelona or a move to the Saudi Arabian league, known for its lavish spending.



However, the Argentine star expressed contentment with his decision, saying, "I'm very happy with the decision we made, not only regarding the game and how things are going, but for my family and how we live day by day, how we enjoy the city. This new experience and the people's reception have been exceptional from day one, not just in Miami."











