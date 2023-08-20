Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

Sports News
2023-08-20 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

In the midst of recent events, a bright moment emerged as Argentine star Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal, propelling his team, Inter Miami, to clinch the Liga de las Américas and Liga MX Cup in football. 

The victory came as Inter Miami triumphed over Nashville 10-9 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Messi, the reigning world champion from the latest Qatar World Cup, made his mark by putting Inter Miami in the lead with a magnificent strike in the 24th minute, a powerful shot from outside the penalty area on the right side. However, Nashville's Fafa Picault equalized in the second half (57th minute).

Following Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana's missed opportunity to secure victory for Inter Miami during extra time, the team ultimately prevailed in the penalty shootout, securing the title with a crucial save from their goalkeeper, Drake Callender.

Reflecting on the triumph, Messi stated, "Determination, belief, and what we are capable of achieving. I'm lucky to be part of this."

Inter Miami, founded just three years ago with significant support from former English football star David Beckham, was initially languishing at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. However, Messi's addition to the team last month led to a transformative series of wins in the Liga de las Américas.

With a tally of ten goals in seven matches so far, the 36-year-old has brought his exceptional skill to Inter Miami, infusing new energy into the team. The opportunity for another victory awaits Messi on Wednesday as he faces Cincinnati in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

While Inter Miami, coached by Argentine Tata Martino, didn't showcase the exhilarating performance they have come to be known for last month, the taste of victory has sparked celebrations among their fans.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who previously played alongside Messi for years at Barcelona, commented, "The match was very exciting. The draw was fair, and penalties favored the lucky ones, in this case, us."

Adding a veteran's perspective, Busquets continued, "We instilled the team with our spirit, our play, our character, and experience. We are building a strong team that's not easy to defeat. Plus, we have Leo, who makes the difference, being the best in the world."

Messi, a seven-time World Player of the Year, expressed renewed happiness since joining Inter Miami this week. He described his move to Major League Soccer as a complete contrast to his shift from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, where he faced the jeers of Paris fans. 

He stated, "As I said back then, my journey to Paris was something I didn't want, and I didn't want to leave Barcelona."

He further explained, "Well, it was also about adapting to a completely different place from where I had spent my entire life, both in terms of the city and the sports aspect. It was tough, but it's the opposite of what's happening to me now."

Messi joined Barcelona at the age of 13, arriving from Argentina. His recent move follows years of success and comes after a period of significant economic turmoil for the Catalan club.

Speculations emerged early this summer about a potential return to Barcelona or a move to the Saudi Arabian league, known for its lavish spending. 

However, the Argentine star expressed contentment with his decision, saying, "I'm very happy with the decision we made, not only regarding the game and how things are going, but for my family and how we live day by day, how we enjoy the city. This new experience and the people's reception have been exceptional from day one, not just in Miami."





AFP
 

Sports News

Lionel Messi

Lead

Inter Miami

Win

League Cup

Football

Real Madrid reveal Guler underwent successful surgery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-07

Messi turns the tables on Dallas and leads Inter Miami to the quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-03

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-14

Real Madrid reveal Guler underwent successful surgery

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-14

Kepa makes up for injured Courtois at Real Madrid

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-14

LaLiga: Barcelona begin campaign to defend their title on a night full of on red cards

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-13

Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:44

Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More