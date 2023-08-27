Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League

The Argentine star Lionel Messi came on as a substitute after about an hour into his team's match, Inter Miami, against New York Red Bulls, and scored a goal to secure a 2-0 victory, marking his team's first win in the American soccer league since mid-May.



Messi (36 years old), who has scored 11 goals in 9 matches since joining his new team from Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer, played his first match in the American league after participating in eight matches within a month.



This was part of Miami's journey towards winning the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup and reaching the final of the US Open Cup.



Inter Miami's last league victory dates back to May 14 when they defeated the New England Revolution. After that, the team went through 11 matches without a victory in the local league, losing eight and drawing three.



After Inter took the lead with a goal from Diego Gómez in the 37th minute, Messi sealed the result after coming on in the second half. He scored the second goal just one minute before the end of the match from close range, capitalizing on a pass from his teammate Benjamin Krištić.



Inter Miami's Argentine coach Tata Martino had hinted at the possibility of resting Messi in the match against the Red Bulls due to his extensive involvement in recent matches, and this is indeed what happened.



Martino defended his decision, stating, "I understand the expectations that everyone wants to see him, but I can't act on that basis and risk anything. What matters to me is whether he's capable of playing."



Throughout the early minutes of the match, the crowd chanted, "We want Messi, we want Messi," urging for Messi's participation.







