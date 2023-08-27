News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
Sports News
2023-08-27 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
The Argentine star Lionel Messi came on as a substitute after about an hour into his team's match, Inter Miami, against New York Red Bulls, and scored a goal to secure a 2-0 victory, marking his team's first win in the American soccer league since mid-May.
Messi (36 years old), who has scored 11 goals in 9 matches since joining his new team from Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer, played his first match in the American league after participating in eight matches within a month.
This was part of Miami's journey towards winning the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup and reaching the final of the US Open Cup.
Inter Miami's last league victory dates back to May 14 when they defeated the New England Revolution. After that, the team went through 11 matches without a victory in the local league, losing eight and drawing three.
After Inter took the lead with a goal from Diego Gómez in the 37th minute, Messi sealed the result after coming on in the second half. He scored the second goal just one minute before the end of the match from close range, capitalizing on a pass from his teammate Benjamin Krištić.
Inter Miami's Argentine coach Tata Martino had hinted at the possibility of resting Messi in the match against the Red Bulls due to his extensive involvement in recent matches, and this is indeed what happened.
Martino defended his decision, stating, "I understand the expectations that everyone wants to see him, but I can't act on that basis and risk anything. What matters to me is whether he's capable of playing."
Throughout the early minutes of the match, the crowd chanted, "We want Messi, we want Messi," urging for Messi's participation.
AFP
Sports News
Lionel Messi
Score
Games
Inter Miami
American
League
Next
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-20
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Sports News
2023-08-20
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
0
Sports News
2023-07-27
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
Sports News
2023-07-27
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
0
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
0
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
0
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
05:12
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
Sports News
05:12
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
4
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
5
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
6
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More