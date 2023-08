As Lebanese athletes continue to leave their mark on the global stage, Lebanon is gearing up for an exciting participation in the upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup. This prestigious event will bring together 50 talented women racers from 26 countries, all vying for "international glory."Relaunched in 2020, Formula Woman carries a fundamental mission of empowering women in motorsport and providing them with the platform to compete internationally.Scheduled to take place in March 2024 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, this event will witness Lebanon proudly joining the ranks of other participating nations, including the United States, Canada, India, and Germany.Representing Lebanon with utmost pride will be Pia-Maria El Boueri, who holds the distinction of being "the first and only Lebanese female to represent Lebanon and the Arab world," as she affirms.Pia-Maria El Boueri is a multi-talented individual. She graduated with top honors in Law from Lebanon and subsequently pursued her master's degree (LLM) at the esteemed University of Bristol in the UK. Furthermore, she accomplished her Postgraduate Degree in Law (GDL) with Merit from BPP University.Beyond her professional endeavors, El Boueri is carving her path in motorsports, demonstrating expertise she intends to leverage to elevate Lebanon's flag on the global stage.