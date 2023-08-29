News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2
min
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Fourth Quarter Surge Seals 85-79 Victory for Les Bleus, Despite Wael Arakji’s 29-point Performance
Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown
Lebanon opened with a narrow lead, finishing the first quarter 20-19. France edged ahead in the second, taking a 38-37 lead into halftime. Lebanon pulled forward 22-20 in the third, but a French offensive outburst in the final quarter—scoring 27 to Lebanon’s 20—proved decisive.
Player Highlights
Lebanon
Wael Arakji had a standout game, not only scoring 29 points but doing so with a remarkable 64.7% shooting accuracy. He was also the only Lebanese player to go above 25 in efficiency ratings, sitting at 26.
Ali Haidar contributed significantly with 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Sergio El Darwich also had a balanced game with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Karim Zeinoun had a commendable 15 EFF, accumulating 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.
France
Guerschon Yabusele led France in scoring and efficiency, notching up 18 points with a 77.8% shooting rate and a 25 EFF. Evan Fournier followed with 17 points, while Nicolas Batum's all-around contribution of 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals earned him an 18 EFF.
Elie Okobo managed 12 points and 5 assists, being especially effective in directing plays for the French side.
Key Stats
Lebanon's free-throw percentage (64.7%) lagged behind France's (80%), a factor that became critical in the game's closing moments.
Lebanon's 3-point shooting was subpar at 30%, while France didn't fare much better at 27.3%. However, France's superior two-point field goal percentage of 67.7% to Lebanon's 58.1% made a difference.
Rebounding Story
Rebounding proved to be a significant factor. France had 36 rebounds, with 16 offensive boards that often led to second-chance points. Lebanon had 32 rebounds but fell short in offensive rebounds, securing only 13.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Edges
Lebanon
Nail-Biter
World
2023:
Statistical
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
0
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
0
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
0
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement
Lebanon News
04:28
Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
4
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
5
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
6
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More