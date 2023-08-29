France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

2023-08-29 | 08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2min
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Fourth Quarter Surge Seals 85-79 Victory for Les Bleus, Despite Wael Arakji’s 29-point Performance

Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown
Lebanon opened with a narrow lead, finishing the first quarter 20-19. France edged ahead in the second, taking a 38-37 lead into halftime. Lebanon pulled forward 22-20 in the third, but a French offensive outburst in the final quarter—scoring 27 to Lebanon’s 20—proved decisive.

Player Highlights

Lebanon
 
 Wael Arakji had a standout game, not only scoring 29 points but doing so with a remarkable 64.7% shooting accuracy. He was also the only Lebanese player to go above 25 in efficiency ratings, sitting at 26.

Ali Haidar contributed significantly with 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Sergio El Darwich also had a balanced game with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Karim Zeinoun had a commendable 15 EFF, accumulating 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

France
 
Guerschon Yabusele led France in scoring and efficiency, notching up 18 points with a 77.8% shooting rate and a 25 EFF. Evan Fournier followed with 17 points, while Nicolas Batum's all-around contribution of 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals earned him an 18 EFF.

Elie Okobo managed 12 points and 5 assists, being especially effective in directing plays for the French side.

Key Stats
Lebanon's free-throw percentage (64.7%) lagged behind France's (80%), a factor that became critical in the game's closing moments.

Lebanon's 3-point shooting was subpar at 30%, while France didn't fare much better at 27.3%. However, France's superior two-point field goal percentage of 67.7% to Lebanon's 58.1% made a difference.

Rebounding Story
Rebounding proved to be a significant factor. France had 36 rebounds, with 16 offensive boards that often led to second-chance points. Lebanon had 32 rebounds but fell short in offensive rebounds, securing only 13.
 

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
LBCI

