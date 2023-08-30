Erling Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Manchester City star, Norwegian Erling Haaland, won the Player of the Year award on Tuesday, presented by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in England, following his outstanding debut season.



Haaland achieved a remarkable start with City last season, scoring 52 goals in all competitions, contributing to the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola's team winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.



The 23-year-old surpassed his teammates in the team, John Stones and Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and another Norwegian, Martin Odegaard, in addition to former Tottenham and current Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane.



Haaland said, "It's a great honor to win this prestigious award. To be recognized by competitors is a great feeling, and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me."



He continued, "It has been an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so achieving it with this exceptional group of players was a wonderful feeling."



