Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!