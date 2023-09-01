News
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
Sports News
2023-09-01 | 06:44
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
The Spanish Football Federation announced on Friday that Spanish defender and Inter Miami player Jordi Alba has retired from international play.
The former left-back for Barcelona, who captained the La Roja national team to victory in the UEFA European Football Championship in June of last year, has decided to end his international career.
Alba first played for Spain in 2011 and has participated in 92 matches for his country, scoring nine goals in the process.
The 34-year-old player notably scored a goal for Spain in their victory against Italy in the final of the 2012 UEFA European Football Championship, helping La Roja retain the title.
The Spanish Football Federation stated in a press release, "From the Spanish Football Federation, we have eternal gratitude for this outstanding journey. Thank you, Jordi."
Spain has several alternatives to fill the left-back position, including Barcelona player Alejandro Balde, who has taken Alba's place at the club level.
AFP
Sports News
Spain
Football
Inter Miami
Jordi Alba
UEFA European Football Championship
Barcelona
