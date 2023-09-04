Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

Sports News
2023-09-04 | 03:24
High views
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0min
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

After achieving advanced positions in karting championships in Lebanon and the UAE, Stephanie Hobeika participated in the Iame Ladies Cup for women's racing held in France.

This resulted from a special invitation from one of the top race organizers in Britain, who noticed her skills and leadership speed.
 
Stephanie, who became the first and only Lebanese athlete to represent Lebanon in this global competition, finished in ninth place out of 24 competitors from different nationalities.
 

