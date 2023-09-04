News
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04 | 03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
After achieving advanced positions in karting championships in Lebanon and the UAE, Stephanie Hobeika participated in the Iame Ladies Cup for women's racing held in France.
This resulted from a special invitation from one of the top race organizers in Britain, who noticed her skills and leadership speed.
Stephanie, who became the first and only Lebanese athlete to represent Lebanon in this global competition, finished in ninth place out of 24 competitors from different nationalities.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Lebanon
Karting
Lebanese
Athlete
Championship
UAE
Iame Ladies Cup
Women
Racing
France
