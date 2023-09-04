Sergio Ramos is "happy to return" to Seville

2023-09-04 | 08:25
Sergio Ramos is &quot;happy to return&quot; to Seville
1min
Sergio Ramos is "happy to return" to Seville

Former Real Madrid and Spanish national team defender, Sergio Ramos, expressed his happiness on Monday about returning to the city of Seville. This confirms reports that he has reached an agreement to join his former Andalusian team.

Ramos, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended on June 30th, said, "It's a very special day. Returning home is always a joy. Now, we have to pass the medical tests."

The 37-year-old player, who played for Sevilla during the 2004-2005 season before transferring to Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League four times, added, "I am happy to return and try to join the team as soon as possible."

According to local newspapers, Ramos chose to return to Sevilla over a better financial offer presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi league last season.

Sevilla currently occupies the last place in the Spanish league after four rounds, but they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, where the draw placed them in Group 2 alongside English club Arsenal, Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and French team Lille.

Sevilla had previously won the UEFA Europa League championship last season.


AFP
 

