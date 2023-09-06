News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Manchester United shares collapse on NYSE after rumor to stop club sale
Sports News
2023-09-06 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Manchester United shares collapse on NYSE after rumor to stop club sale
The value of English club Manchester United on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) dropped by over $700 million on Tuesday following a British media report that indicated the owners had halted plans to sell the club.
The "Daily Mail" newspaper reported on Sunday that the owners of United, the Glazer family, had withdrawn the club from the market after failing to attract an offer that met the desired price.
This announcement led to an 18.22% decrease in the group's market capitalization in a single day, marking the largest drop in a single session since the club went public in 2012.
According to the British press, the two main bidders for the club, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who founded the giant chemicals company Ineos, and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassem bin Hamad Al Thani, submitted offers valuing United at around £5 billion, or approximately $6.3 billion.
The Glazer family owns approximately two-thirds of the club's capital but almost all of the voting rights.
Currently, Manchester United's market value stands at $3.15 billion, which is less than half of the desired price of $7.5 billion set by the Glazer family for the club.
The football news website "90 Minutes" noted that discussions are ongoing with the aim of selling the club, citing anonymous sources close to the Glazer family and potential buyers.
The club, nicknamed the "Red Devils," was gradually purchased between 2003 and 2005 by American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who transferred his shares to his six children upon his death in 2014.
The owners announced in November 2022 that they were considering selling stakes in the three-time European champions.
The Glazers are not particularly popular with Manchester United fans, who accuse the family of burdening the club with debt during their ownership and failing to invest enough to keep the club competitive.
AFP
Sports News
Manchester United
Club
Shares
Collapse
NYSE
Rumor
Sale
Football
Sergio Ramos is "happy to return" to Seville
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
World News
04:53
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
World News
04:53
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
0
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Sergio Ramos is "happy to return" to Seville
Sports News
2023-09-04
Sergio Ramos is "happy to return" to Seville
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
2
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
3
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
4
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
5
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
7
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More