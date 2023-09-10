News
Inter Miami continues its victories without Messi
Sports News
2023-09-10 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Inter Miami continues its victories without Messi
Inter Miami continued its winning streak in the American football league; despite the absence of its Argentine star Lionel Messi, by defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-2. This victory has rejuvenated their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
Messi was absent from Inter Miami's lineup as he joined the Argentine national team for the South American World Cup qualifiers during the international window, along with seven other international players.
Under the guidance of their Argentine coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, Inter extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches in various competitions.
At DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, Inter fell behind after just 9 minutes as Hungarian Daniel Salloi scored following a mistake by goalkeeper Drake Callender, who failed to deal with a long-range shot from Chilean Felipe Gutierrez.
Inter equalized with a penalty awarded after a mistake by goalkeeper Timothy Melia, which was successfully converted by Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana in the 25th minute. Campana later provided the lead for his team with a header following a cross from Djaniny Tavares in the 45th minute.
In the second half, Inter added a third goal, thanks to former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who quickly executed a free-kick in front of his team's area, finding the Argentine Fakundo Farías rushing from the midfield, who then slotted it into the net in the 60th minute.
With 12 minutes remaining, Kansas City reduced the deficit to one goal through Mexican striker Alan Pulido, raising his tally to 13 goals in the league this season.
Despite the pressure exerted by the visiting team, Inter emerged victorious, revitalizing their chances of reaching the playoffs, benefiting from DC United's goalless draw against San Jose.
Inter, still in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference, closed the gap between them and DC United, who hold the ninth and final playoff spot, to 6 points (34 compared to 28) with 8 matches remaining in the season.
AFP
Sports News
Inter Miami
Victories
Messi
Football
