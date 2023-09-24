News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Khelaifi believes that Mbappe “deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”
Sports News
2023-09-24 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al Khelaifi believes that Mbappe “deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”
Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, has expressed his belief that French striker Kylian Mbappé "deserves the Ballon d'Or" award, adding that the issues between the club and Mbappé "remain within the family."
After a summer filled with events between the club and Mbappé, Al-Khelaifi clarified, "The issues we are facing are still within the family, and Kylian is a part of the family."
Following his exclusion from the first team for the new season due to his refusal to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2024, the 2018 World Cup champion was absent from his club's preparations during the summer with the new Parisian coach, Luis Enrique.
So far, the two parties have not reached an agreement on renewing the contract.
Al-Khelaifi added after the French star scored eight goals in five games this season, "I am proud of what he is doing, and what the entire team is doing. We have the best player in the world, and for me, he deserves the Ballon d'Or."
In contrast, Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded to Argentine star Lionel Messi, who left for Inter Miami in the United States at the end of the season and criticized Paris Saint-Germain strongly recently, especially as he feels "unacknowledged" there as a World Cup champion when he led his Argentine national team to victory over France in the Qatar World Cup final.
Regarding this, Al-Khelaifi said, "There has been a lot of talk outside (the club), I don't know what he did or didn't say. As everyone saw, we published a video and celebrated Messi in training, and we celebrated him separately."
He further explained, "We did this with respect because we are, in the end, a French club. Celebrating him at the stadium was a sensitive matter, of course. We must respect the country he defeated and his teammates in the French national team, as well as our fans. But he (Messi) was and still is a fantastic player. We were proud to have him here."
In an interview that aired on Thursday on the Olga channel on YouTube, Messi said, "This was not what I had hoped for, but I always say that things happen for a reason. The truth is, I was the only player among the 25 others (Argentinian World Cup champions) who did not receive acknowledgment, but it doesn't matter."
AFP
Sports News
Nasser Al Khelaifi
Mbappe
Deserve
Win
Ballon d’Or
Football
Next
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
Neymar paved the way to compete with Ronaldo “the top scorer”
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-03
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
2023-08-03
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-22
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-22
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
06:04
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
Sports News
06:04
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
0
Sports News
2023-09-17
Neymar paved the way to compete with Ronaldo “the top scorer”
Sports News
2023-09-17
Neymar paved the way to compete with Ronaldo “the top scorer”
0
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
0
Sports News
2023-09-10
Inter Miami continues its victories without Messi
Sports News
2023-09-10
Inter Miami continues its victories without Messi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
0
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
0
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
2
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
3
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
6
Lebanon News
04:39
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:39
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More