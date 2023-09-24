Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin

Sports News
2023-09-24 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ethiopia&#39;s Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin

Ethiopian runner Tigist Assefa has broken the world record in the marathon (42.195 kilometers) with a time of 2:11:53 on Sunday in Berlin, which is less than two minutes faster than the previous record. 

The previous world record was held by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei with a time of 2:14:04, set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2019. 

At 26 years old, Assefa has become the first female runner to break the two-hour and twelve-minute barrier, securing the title she also won in Berlin last year with a time of 2:15:37. 

AFP 
 

Sports News

Ethiopia

Runner

Tigist Assefa

World

Record

Marathon

Berlin

Al Khelaifi believes that Mbappe “deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27

Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters

LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide

LBCI
World News
2023-09-23

Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:35

Al Khelaifi believes that Mbappe “deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-17

Neymar paved the way to compete with Ronaldo “the top scorer”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-10

Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-10

Inter Miami continues its victories without Messi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums

LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More