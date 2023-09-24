Ethiopian runner Tigist Assefa has broken the world record in the marathon (42.195 kilometers) with a time of 2:11:53 on Sunday in Berlin, which is less than two minutes faster than the previous record.



The previous world record was held by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei with a time of 2:14:04, set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2019.



At 26 years old, Assefa has become the first female runner to break the two-hour and twelve-minute barrier, securing the title she also won in Berlin last year with a time of 2:15:37.



AFP