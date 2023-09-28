Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season

Barcelona Football Club announced on Thursday that it has achieved profits of €304 million for the 2022-2023 season, surpassing the expectations of the Catalan club, which aims to strengthen its financial position.



In a statement, Barcelona, which expects revenues of €859 million for the current season, said it "closed the 2022-2023 financial year with a net profit of €304 million after taxes, which is higher than that adopted in the previous season's budget."



Profits of €274 million were budgeted for the 2022-2023 season, which is €30 million less than what was recorded. Consequently, net debt has been reduced from €680 million in June 2021 to €552 million after one year.



The Catalan club expects to make a profit of €11 million before taxes in the current season.



Revenues for the Spanish champions have improved in all sectors and activities, whether on a commercial level, ticket sales, sponsorship, or promotions. Sales at Barcelona's stores reached €100 million, an "absolute record in this sector."





AFP