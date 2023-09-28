Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season

Sports News
2023-09-28 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Barcelona reports &euro;304 million profit for 2022-2023 season
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season

Barcelona Football Club announced on Thursday that it has achieved profits of €304 million for the 2022-2023 season, surpassing the expectations of the Catalan club, which aims to strengthen its financial position.

In a statement, Barcelona, which expects revenues of €859 million for the current season, said it "closed the 2022-2023 financial year with a net profit of €304 million after taxes, which is higher than that adopted in the previous season's budget."

Profits of €274 million were budgeted for the 2022-2023 season, which is €30 million less than what was recorded. Consequently, net debt has been reduced from €680 million in June 2021 to €552 million after one year.

The Catalan club expects to make a profit of €11 million before taxes in the current season.

Revenues for the Spanish champions have improved in all sectors and activities, whether on a commercial level, ticket sales, sponsorship, or promotions. Sales at Barcelona's stores reached €100 million, an "absolute record in this sector."


AFP
 

Sports News

Barcelona

Report

Euros

Profit

Season

Messi misses Inter Miami's training ahead of the Open Cup final
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-26

Messi misses Inter Miami's training ahead of the Open Cup final

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-24

Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-24

Al Khelaifi believes that Mbappe “deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-17

Neymar paved the way to compete with Ronaldo “the top scorer”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More