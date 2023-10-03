News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United
Sports News
2023-10-03 | 04:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United
The British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a candidate to purchase Manchester United Football Club, is considering adjusting his offer to enter the club's capital by acquiring a minority stake, according to reports on Monday evening.
Ratcliffe, the founder of the giant chemicals company Ineos and the owner of French club Nice is one of the main contenders to buy the English champions 20 times, along with Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.
"Mr. Ratcliffe can now seek to acquire about 25 percent as part of a proposal to conclude the protracted sale process after initially wanting to acquire the majority," Sky News reported.
The lengthy saga surrounding the club's ownership has seen many offers from both Ratcliffe, a lifelong Red Devils fan, and Sheikh Jassim, but no progress has been made regarding a potential change in ownership since the Glazer family, the owners, announced last November that they were prepared to sell the club.
United's value on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by over $700 million last month after reports emerged that the Glazer family had halted plans to sell the club.
If the family accepts Ratcliffe's new offer, they will retain the majority control of the club they purchased in 2005, despite clear opposition from fans calling for their departure.
AFP
Sports News
Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United
Football
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
0
Sports News
2023-09-06
Manchester United shares collapse on NYSE after rumor to stop club sale
Sports News
2023-09-06
Manchester United shares collapse on NYSE after rumor to stop club sale
0
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
Sports News
2023-09-01
Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
0
Sports News
2023-09-28
Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season
Sports News
2023-09-28
Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season
0
Sports News
2023-09-26
Messi misses Inter Miami's training ahead of the Open Cup final
Sports News
2023-09-26
Messi misses Inter Miami's training ahead of the Open Cup final
0
Sports News
2023-09-24
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
Sports News
2023-09-24
Ethiopia's Assefa shatters world marathon record in Berlin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:37
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
0
World News
2023-09-04
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
World News
2023-09-04
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
4
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
8
Lebanon News
10:22
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Lebanon News
10:22
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More