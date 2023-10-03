The British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a candidate to purchase Manchester United Football Club, is considering adjusting his offer to enter the club's capital by acquiring a minority stake, according to reports on Monday evening.



Ratcliffe, the founder of the giant chemicals company Ineos and the owner of French club Nice is one of the main contenders to buy the English champions 20 times, along with Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.



"Mr. Ratcliffe can now seek to acquire about 25 percent as part of a proposal to conclude the protracted sale process after initially wanting to acquire the majority," Sky News reported.



The lengthy saga surrounding the club's ownership has seen many offers from both Ratcliffe, a lifelong Red Devils fan, and Sheikh Jassim, but no progress has been made regarding a potential change in ownership since the Glazer family, the owners, announced last November that they were prepared to sell the club.



United's value on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by over $700 million last month after reports emerged that the Glazer family had halted plans to sell the club.



If the family accepts Ratcliffe's new offer, they will retain the majority control of the club they purchased in 2005, despite clear opposition from fans calling for their departure.



