Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Sports News
2023-10-05 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA announced on Thursday that the host nations of the first three matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup in football—Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay—will automatically qualify for the tournament's finals. This decision follows a similar ruling for the three co-hosting nations, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

If the technical criteria are met and the continental format is officially approved by the end of 2024, six teams will secure automatic berths out of the 48 participating teams.

In its unexpected announcement on Wednesday, FIFA only confirmed automatic qualification for the sole approved bid, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. However, on Thursday, FIFA clarified to AFP that the three South American countries will also benefit from direct qualification.

With the expansion of teams from 32 to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, three out of the six slots reserved for the South American continent will be automatically allocated. CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) can earn an additional slot through an international playoff.

Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will host the first three matches of the 2030 finals as part of the centennial celebration of the inaugural World Cup held in Montevideo, making it the first World Cup in history to feature matches on three different continents.


AFP
 

Sports News

Argentina

Uruguay

Paraguay

Automatic

Qualification

FIFA

World Cup

Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-04

Australia expresses interest in hosting the 2034 men's FIFA World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-10

Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02

Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-03

Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-02

Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-28

Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-26

Messi misses Inter Miami's training ahead of the Open Cup final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More