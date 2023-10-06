News
Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead
Sports News
2023-10-06 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead
After securing significant victories in the UEFA Champions League this week, league leaders Real Madrid and reigning champions Barcelona return to domestic competition, facing Osasuna and Granada respectively in La Liga's ninth round this Saturday and Sunday.
Real Madrid, who rallied to a crucial 3-2 away win against Napoli in the continental competition, securing their top spot in Group C, are looking to maintain their domestic dominance with 21 points in the first place. They will host Osasuna on Saturday, a team currently in ninth place with 10 points.
Historically, Real Madrid has faced their league opponent 82 times, securing 50 wins, suffering 13 losses, and drawing 19 times. Real Madrid has been prolific in these matches, scoring 176 goals while conceding 78. Importantly, they haven't lost to Osasuna in La Liga since 2011.
However, concerns remain about Real Madrid playing without a traditional striker. While Joselu is an option, most of the offensive burden is likely to fall on English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who currently tops the league's goal scoring charts with six goals.
The match also comes amid renewed scrutiny on Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who was questioned by a Spanish judge on Thursday regarding racial abuse he faced during his team's defeat to Valencia on May 21.
Meanwhile, Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in La Liga, face a challenging fixture against Granada on Sunday. They have struggled against their Andalusian opponents recently, with one loss and two draws in their last three league meetings.
Barcelona's squad will be incomplete, missing key players such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha.
Additionally, star striker Robert Lewandowski sustained an injury during the midweek UEFA Champions League match against Porto, potentially ruling him out for a month, including the highly anticipated El Clásico clash on October 28.
As a result, coach Xavi Hernandez may turn to Barcelona's youth academy, "La Masia," to bolster the attack and compensate for Lewandowski's absence.
AFP
Sports News
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Lead
Champions League
Football
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
Previous
0
Sports News
2023-08-08
Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match
Sports News
2023-08-08
Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match
0
World News
05:05
Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower
World News
05:05
Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders
0
Sports News
2023-10-02
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Sports News
2023-10-02
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
0
Sports News
2023-10-05
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
Sports News
2023-10-05
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
0
Sports News
2023-10-03
Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United
Sports News
2023-10-03
Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United
0
Sports News
2023-10-02
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Sports News
2023-10-02
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
0
Sports News
2023-09-28
Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season
Sports News
2023-09-28
Barcelona reports €304 million profit for 2022-2023 season
0
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
0
Variety and Tech
07:53
Lawsuit alleges discriminatory pay schemes at SpaceX
Variety and Tech
07:53
Lawsuit alleges discriminatory pay schemes at SpaceX
0
Variety and Tech
08:13
Snap’s AI chatbot draws scrutiny in UK over kids’ privacy concerns
Variety and Tech
08:13
Snap’s AI chatbot draws scrutiny in UK over kids’ privacy concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
2
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
3
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
4
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
7
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
8
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
