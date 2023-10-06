Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead

2023-10-06 | 06:20
Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead
Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead

After securing significant victories in the UEFA Champions League this week, league leaders Real Madrid and reigning champions Barcelona return to domestic competition, facing Osasuna and Granada respectively in La Liga's ninth round this Saturday and Sunday.

Real Madrid, who rallied to a crucial 3-2 away win against Napoli in the continental competition, securing their top spot in Group C, are looking to maintain their domestic dominance with 21 points in the first place. They will host Osasuna on Saturday, a team currently in ninth place with 10 points.

Historically, Real Madrid has faced their league opponent 82 times, securing 50 wins, suffering 13 losses, and drawing 19 times. Real Madrid has been prolific in these matches, scoring 176 goals while conceding 78. Importantly, they haven't lost to Osasuna in La Liga since 2011.

However, concerns remain about Real Madrid playing without a traditional striker. While Joselu is an option, most of the offensive burden is likely to fall on English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who currently tops the league's goal scoring charts with six goals.

The match also comes amid renewed scrutiny on Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who was questioned by a Spanish judge on Thursday regarding racial abuse he faced during his team's defeat to Valencia on May 21.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in La Liga, face a challenging fixture against Granada on Sunday. They have struggled against their Andalusian opponents recently, with one loss and two draws in their last three league meetings.

Barcelona's squad will be incomplete, missing key players such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha. 

Additionally, star striker Robert Lewandowski sustained an injury during the midweek UEFA Champions League match against Porto, potentially ruling him out for a month, including the highly anticipated El Clásico clash on October 28.

As a result, coach Xavi Hernandez may turn to Barcelona's youth academy, "La Masia," to bolster the attack and compensate for Lewandowski's absence.


AFP
 

