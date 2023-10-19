UEFA suspends all matches in Israel 'until further notice'

Sports News
2023-10-19 | 09:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UEFA suspends all matches in Israel &#39;until further notice&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UEFA suspends all matches in Israel 'until further notice'

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Thursday the suspension of any matches it organizes in Israel "until further notice," in light of the ongoing conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas. 

UEFA clarified in a statement that, "After a comprehensive evaluation of the current safety and security situation in Israel, the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations has decided not to hold any UEFA competitive matches in Israel until further notice." 

AFP   

 

Sports News

Union of European Football Associations

UEFA

Matches

Israel

Conflict

Hamas

Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

LBCI
World News
07:31

Death toll of French nationals since Hamas attacked southern Israel rises to 28 people

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Netanyahu: The war against Hamas is not just Israel's battle but a global one

LBCI
Middle East News
05:24

Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-06

Real Madrid and Barcelona return to the lead

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-05

Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-03

Ratcliffe considers acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-02

Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:31

Death toll of French nationals since Hamas attacked southern Israel rises to 28 people

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More