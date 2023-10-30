Lebanese youth team excels in Elite Neon Cup semi-finals

2023-10-30 | 05:09
Lebanese youth team excels in Elite Neon Cup semi-finals
Lebanese youth team excels in Elite Neon Cup semi-finals

The Lebanese team, affiliated with the Athletico Sports club, has reached the semi-finals of the Elite Neon Cup, an international European tournament held in Greece for the youth category born in 2014.

The tournament includes 48 elite teams from around the world competing in one of the most prestigious European tournaments for this age group. 

The team played six matches in the tournament without defeats and topped their group. For the first time in Lebanon's history in this competition, they reached the semi-finals.

During this tournament they played against both the renowned AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain teams. 

The results ended in a draw, and they secured the fourth position in the competition after a penalty shootout.

This achievement is commendable, especially in a country facing economic crises and a significant lack of sports support in terms of equipment, funding, and oversight.

Sports News

Lebanon

Football

Elite Neon Cup

Greece

Youth

UEFA suspends all matches in Israel 'until further notice'
LBCI Previous

