Lebanese Trap Shooter Ray Bassil recently shared a post on her X account, celebrating her victory in the Asian Shooting Championship 2023.With a gold medal, Bassil triumphed over two shooters from South Korea and China. Her exceptional performance secured her a place in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, where she will compete on the world stage.As a UNDP youth and gender Goodwill Ambassador and an international athlete, the Lebanese trap shooter broke barriers, being the first Arab woman to compete in two Olympic games and win three consecutive World Cup medals, according to UNDP.