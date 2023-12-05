German goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona will undergo back surgery, the club announced on Tuesday, anticipating his absence from the field for approximately two months.



The Catalan club issued a statement confirming that "Ter Stegen will undergo surgery in the upcoming days due to back pain," without specifying the exact duration of his absence, stating, "The period of his absence depends on the speed of his recovery."



However, Spanish media revealed that Ter Stegen's injury is expected to keep him away from the pitch for about two months.



Ter Stegen stated on X, "After exchanging opinions with the medical staff and other specialists, we have decided to undergo surgery."



The 31-year-old goalkeeper added, "This break bothers me, but I have made the right decision to return in the best condition for the club I play for and for the German national team."





AFP