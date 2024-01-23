News
Formula 1 unveils plans for Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid from 2026 to 2035
Sports News
2024-01-23 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Formula 1 unveils plans for Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid from 2026 to 2035
Formula 1 has officially declared that the Spanish Grand Prix will find its new home in Madrid from 2026 to 2035.
This decision comes following a collaboration between Formula 1 and IFEMA MADRID, creating a new circuit in the Spanish capital featuring a combination of street and non-street sections.
The 5.47km circuit, designed around the esteemed IFEMA exhibition center, awaits FIA homologation and final design specifications. With 20 corners and a projected qualifying lap time of 1 minute 32 seconds, the circuit offers an exhilarating racing experience.
The venue will accommodate over 110,000 fans daily across the grandstand, general admission, and VIP hospitality areas.
Plans are underway to expand the circuit's capacity to 140,000 per day in the first half of the agreement, positioning Madrid as one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.
Public transport options, including Metro, train, and city lines, make reaching the paddock convenient for an estimated 90 percent of fans.
In alignment with Formula 1's commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2030, IFEMA MADRID shares the vision to make the Spanish Grand Prix one of the most sustainable events of the season.
The venue has significantly reduced carbon emissions over the last five years and transitioned to 100 percent certified renewable energy in all exhibition halls.
Additionally, any temporary structures erected for the race will be constructed using recyclable materials.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, "Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today's announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain."
Sports News
Formula 1
Spanish Grand Prix
Madrid
Spain
Stefano Domenicali
Venue
IFEMA MADRID
Circuit
