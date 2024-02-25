Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest

The President of the Lebanese Basketball Federation, Akram Halabi, announced that the upcoming match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain, part of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, will be one of the toughest matches.



The match is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM in Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex.



Halabi noted that the Bahraini national team is well-organized, achieving notable accomplishments and working with both their local and foreign players.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Halabi emphasized the importance of not underestimating this match, as happened in the last quarter of the game between the Lebanese team and Syria.



He urged the players and coaching staff to concentrate from the beginning of the match against Bahrain because it is crucial, highlighting that "the most dangerous thing is to lose on our home ground."



Halabi also called on the Lebanese audience to attend the game in large numbers to support the Lebanese national team, describing this match as one of the most important, saying, "I imagine that the Bahraini team is the toughest in the group."



Addressing the Lebanese audience, he said, "The Lebanese team needs you."