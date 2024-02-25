Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest

Sports News
2024-02-25 | 04:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest

The President of the Lebanese Basketball Federation, Akram Halabi, announced that the upcoming match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain, part of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, will be one of the toughest matches.

The match is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM in Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex.

Halabi noted that the Bahraini national team is well-organized, achieving notable accomplishments and working with both their local and foreign players.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Halabi emphasized the importance of not underestimating this match, as happened in the last quarter of the game between the Lebanese team and Syria.

He urged the players and coaching staff to concentrate from the beginning of the match against Bahrain because it is crucial, highlighting that "the most dangerous thing is to lose on our home ground."

Halabi also called on the Lebanese audience to attend the game in large numbers to support the Lebanese national team, describing this match as one of the most important, saying, "I imagine that the Bahraini team is the toughest in the group."

Addressing the Lebanese audience, he said, "The Lebanese team needs you."
 

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Lebanese Basketball Federation

Akram Halabi

Bahrain

FIBA

Asia Cup

Qualifiers

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-12

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies after car crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:05

Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-13

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-01

UNRWA funding cut: Sheikh Kaouk condemns US and Western complicity in Palestinian suffering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit

LBCI
Middle East News
03:05

Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine

LBCI
Sports News
04:25

Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More