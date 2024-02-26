Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest