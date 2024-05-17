Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress

2024-05-17 | 02:11
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress

Brazil was declared the host of the 2027 Women's World Cup after receiving most votes in a ballot by the FIFA Congress on Friday, beating the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany.

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

Reuters
 

