Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case

Sports News
2024-05-30 | 13:28
High views
Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case
Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case

A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Pique's company Kosmos and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), according to a court document.

Reuters
 

