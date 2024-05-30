News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case
Sports News
2024-05-30 | 13:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case
A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.
Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Pique's company Kosmos and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), according to a court document.
Reuters
Sports News
Spain
Barcelona FC
Gerard Pique
Investigation
Saudi Arabia
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:43
Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy
Middle East News
14:43
Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
0
World News
2024-05-28
Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM
World News
2024-05-28
Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2024-05-17
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
Sports News
2024-05-17
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
0
Sports News
2024-05-11
French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Paris Olympic Games
Sports News
2024-05-11
French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Paris Olympic Games
0
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
0
Sports News
2024-04-06
Max Verstappen seizes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Sports News
2024-04-06
Max Verstappen seizes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
World News
2024-05-22
French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely
World News
2024-05-22
French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
2
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
3
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
4
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
5
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
7
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
8
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More