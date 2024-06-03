News
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
Sports News
2024-06-03 | 14:01
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
France forward Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest "Galactico."
"Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.
Mbappe shared images of himself as a youngster in a Real Madrid kit as well as meeting Cristiano Ronaldo onto his social media profiles shortly after the club statement.
"A dream come true," he wrote. "So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid.
"Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"
The 25-year-old captain of the French national team had announced he was leaving Paris St Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10.
Mbappe will move to Real Madrid in July when his PSG contract expires on June 30 but the forward will be unveiled before joining up with the France squad for the European Championship in Germany.
Mbappe joins a star-studded side in Madrid with the likes of Ballon d'Or favourites Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti -- the most successful coach in Champions League history with five titles.
Although Mbappe won several trophies at PSG, often completing domestic doubles and trebles, the Champions League has eluded him and remains the only major honour left to complete his sparkling resume.
Mbappe leaves PSG after seven years at the club where he won six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups, finishing his career in the capital city as the club's all-time top scorer with 256 goals.
The 2018 World Cup winner surprised PSG last year when he sent a letter stating he would not take up the option of a one-year contract extension when it expires in June.
The letter led to a standoff with the club and Mbappe was omitted from the first-team squad before being reinstated.
Allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract meant PSG were unable to recoup any of the 180 million euro ($195.95 million) transfer fee they paid in 2017 to sign him from AS Monaco.
When the transfer was completed, Mbappe became the second-most expensive player of all time after his former PSG team mate Neymar, who was signed for 222 million euros from Barcelona in 2017.
Real Madrid had courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the player, who signed a contract extension with PSG in May 2022 when the Spanish club had a bid rejected.
With Mbappe finally in their ranks, the club can look at consolidating their dominance in LaLiga where they lost only once last season to win the title by 10 points and they were unbeaten in the Champions League.
Reuters
Sports News
France
Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
Transfer
Football
Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case
Previous
Learn More