Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

Sports News
2024-06-06 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Palestine

Football

Match

World Cup

Qualifiers

Qatar

Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas describes Biden's Gaza ceasefire proposal as just 'words'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:24

Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-03

Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer

LBCI
Sports News
2024-05-30

Spanish judge places Gerard Pique under investigation in Saudi soccer case

LBCI
Sports News
2024-05-17

Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress

LBCI
Sports News
2024-05-11

French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Paris Olympic Games

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Wednesday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-27

Four killed in attack on Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, reports advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

LBCI
Sports News
11:56

Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More