Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86

Sports News
2024-06-12 | 10:21
High views
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86

Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

West played for the Lakers from 1960 through 1974, winning his only NBA title in 1972, and played on the 1960 Rome Olympic US basketball gold medal squad. In later years, West served as an executive on several NBA clubs, most recently the Clippers.

