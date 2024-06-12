News
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86
Sports News
2024-06-12 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
West played for the Lakers from 1960 through 1974, winning his only NBA title in 1972, and played on the 1960 Rome Olympic US basketball gold medal squad. In later years, West served as an executive on several NBA clubs, most recently the Clippers.
AFP
Sports News
Basketball
Player
Dead
Legend
Jerry West
