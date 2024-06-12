Thiago Motta anointed as new coach of Juventus - club

Italian giants Juventus on Wednesday named Thiago Motta as their new coach, replacing Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked last month.



"It's official, the next Juventus coach will be Thiago Motta. The Italian-Brazilian has signed with Juventus until June 30, 2027," the club said in a statement.



Motta, 41, was previously in charge at Serie A rivals Bologna, taking the club into the Champions League for the first time in their history.



AFP