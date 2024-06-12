Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

Inter Miami will be the last club Argentina captain Lionel Messi plays for, the 36-year-old forward said on Wednesday, adding he feels "a little bit scared" at the thought of the day he decides to retire.



Messi, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, has a contract with the Major League Soccer side until 2025 following his arrival last summer after a spell with French champions Paris St Germain.



"Inter Miami will be my last club. I love playing football. I enjoy everything even more because I am aware that there is less and less left," Messi told ESPN.



"I'm not ready to leave football. I've done this all my life, I love playing football, I enjoy training, the day-to-day, the matches... And yes, there's always a little bit of fear that it's all over."



The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is preparing with his national team to defend their Copa America title, with the tournament kicking off on June 20 in the United States.



Argentina will take on Canada in the opening match before facing Group A rivals Chile on June 25 and Peru four days later.



Reuters