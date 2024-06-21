Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances

Sports News
2024-06-21 | 01:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances

Argentina captain Lionel Messi broke the record for the number of appearances at Copa America finals when he started his 35th game against Canada in their Group A clash on Thursday.

Messi, Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, moved ahead of former Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone, who set the record in 1953.

The 36-year-old made his Copa America debut at 20 years old in 2007, winning the tournament in 2021.

Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists at the Copa America.

Reuters

Sports News

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Copa America

Game

Canada

Football

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-20

Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Canada designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Canada's preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, CBC says

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-06

Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Thiago Motta anointed as new coach of Juventus - club

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-10

Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Armenia recognizes State of Palestine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More