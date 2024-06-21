News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances
Sports News
2024-06-21 | 01:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances
Argentina captain Lionel Messi broke the record for the number of appearances at Copa America finals when he started his 35th game against Canada in their Group A clash on Thursday.
Messi, Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, moved ahead of former Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone, who set the record in 1953.
The 36-year-old made his Copa America debut at 20 years old in 2007, winning the tournament in 2021.
Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists at the Copa America.
Reuters
Sports News
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Copa America
Game
Canada
Football
