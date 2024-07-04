Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing 'wolf' goal celebration

2024-07-04 | 06:39
Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing &#39;wolf&#39; goal celebration
Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing 'wolf' goal celebration

Turkey's ambassador to Germany has been summoned over a Turkish football player's "wolf salute" goal celebration, the German foreign ministry said on Thursday, ramping up a diplomatic spat amid reports that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will come to Berlin this weekend.

Reuters
 

