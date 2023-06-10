News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day
Variety and Tech
2023-06-10 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
4
min
UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day
UBS is set to finalise the takeover of Credit Suisse on Monday, but the hardest part is yet to come: turning the arranged marriage of Switzerland's biggest banks into a success.
Reassuring the financial markets, customers, employees, the government and the public remains a challenge once the mega-merger is completed.
"From Monday onwards, UBS can start being proactive," Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Swiss investment manager Vontobel, told AFP.
Switzerland's largest bank must already have an idea of what bits of Credit Suisse it wants to keep, close or sell, but "so far they were limited in what they could do," he said.
On June 5, the two Zurich-based banks announced that the merger should be completed on June 12.
A merger this complex could turn out to be a nightmare, particularly given how little time UBS has had.
UBS expects an exceptional accounting gain of nearly $35 billion due to the difference between the purchase price and the recognised net assets of Credit Suisse.
UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti has warned the coming months will be "bumpy" for the bank.
Takeover preparations have already brought "a first wave" of emotions and difficult decisions, but "other waves" are still to come, he told the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken on Friday.
He said jobs would be the trickiest part of the merger, adding that cuts were inevitable given the overlap in some activities.
- Shotgun wedding -
Like UBS, Credit Suisse was among 30 international banks deemed too big to fail due to their importance in the global banking architecture.
But the collapse of three US regional lenders in March left Credit Suisse looking vulnerable, and its share price plunged more than 30 percent during trading on March 15.
The Swiss government, the central bank and financial regulators then stepped in and strongarmed UBS into a $3.25 billion takeover announced on Sunday, March 19, before the markets reopened the following day.
The government feared Credit Suisse would have quickly defaulted and triggered a global banking crisis.
The deal includes guarantees for UBS in case there are any nasty surprises in the Credit Suisse cupboards.
UBS and the Swiss government signed the guarantee contract on Friday, which can reach up to nine billion Swiss francs ($9.85 billion), if the losses exceed five billion francs.
The takeover terms and the size of the resulting megabank are causing serious concern in Switzerland.
The parliament in Bern has set up an extremely rare commission of inquiry, with lawmakers set to investigate how the emergency rescue was stitched together in double-quick time.
- Questions remain -
Many questions surrounding the merger remain unanswered. Investors want to know more about the integration process and the bits of Credit Suisse that will be kept and absorbed.
Venditti said the picture should be clearer once second-quarter financial results come out. UBS has pushed back the publication date by more than a month to August 31.
He said he hopes UBS will say more about the fate of the profitable domestic retail branch of Credit Suisse, the arm that was untouched by the scandals that dogged the bank.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank, said "talent retention" would be one of the biggest challenges, as staff departures multiply in the face of downsizing fears.
She also highlighted the need for "creating a new bank culture" in the merged institution, referring to the string of scandals that tarnished the Credit Suisse brand.
From the political standpoint, the financial regulators FINMA "should make sure to protect competition, which could necessitate an eventual spin-off of certain business units", Ozkardeskaya told AFP.
The Socialist Party fears the merger will create a "monster" that would be too big to rescue in a crisis -- in which case the whole country would be held "hostage".
The government and the central bank released some 259 billion Swiss francs of liquidity to facilitate the takeover.
"We owe it to the youth of this country to ensure that such a crisis cannot happen again," Damien Cottier, the parliamentary leader of the centre-right Liberals party, said in the National Council lower chamber on Wednesday.
AFP
Variety and Tech
UBS
Credit Suisse
Switzerland
Banks
Next
Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts
Apple, defying the times, stays quiet on AI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Teachers' Syndicate facilitates transfer of retired teachers' salaries to banks
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Teachers' Syndicate facilitates transfer of retired teachers' salaries to banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:06
Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly
Variety and Tech
05:06
Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly
0
Variety and Tech
04:41
Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts
Variety and Tech
04:41
Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts
0
Variety and Tech
09:01
Apple, defying the times, stays quiet on AI
Variety and Tech
09:01
Apple, defying the times, stays quiet on AI
0
Variety and Tech
08:57
Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks
Variety and Tech
08:57
Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
0
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
2
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
3
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
5
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
8
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More