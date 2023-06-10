Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts

Variety and Tech
2023-06-10 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Air fares may stay sky-high, say industry experts

Despite the recent fall in oil prices, high air fares may stay in place for some time to come, say airline industry professionals and experts.

The gradual return of demand for travel last year following the lifting of Covid-19-related travel restrictions, had already given the signal for higher fares.

But this year, just as the airlines are expecting to see passenger numbers almost back to pre-crisis levels, prices have really taken off.

In France in April, the average cost of an air ticket was 32.6 percent higher than four years earlier, according to the French Civil Aviation Authority.

That increase was as much as 51 percent for flights to the Asia-Pacific region.

In the United States, the air ticket price index published by the St Louis Federal Reserve showed an 11-percent increase in air ticket prices between April 2019 and April 2023.

This is despite the fact that oil prices have eased since peaking in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that they will fall to an average of $98.5 a barrel this year, compared with $135.6 last year.

Representing between 25 percent and 30 percent of airline costs, fuel normally has a significant effect on ticket prices.

However "labour costs and other costs associated with the supply chain... seem to be higher or rising," Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's chief economist said earlier this week in Istanbul.

"Airlines will have to find a way to cover those costs or they will start making losses again," at a time when they are barely back in the black and have to pay off the colossal debts incurred due to Covid-19, she added at the general meeting of her association, which brings together 300 airlines from around the world.

- 'Too few seats' -

For Vik Krishnan, a specialist in the airline sector at strategy consultancy McKinsey, the main issue is now "less about oil prices and more about the fact that there are too few seats chasing too many people who want to be in them".

Despite order books that are sometimes full right up to the end of the decade, aircraft manufacturers are struggling to meet their delivery targets because of shortages of parts or materials from their suppliers.

There is also the thorny issue of labour costs.

"Many airlines had to recut their deals with their flight and cabin crews... but also all of the supply, the ground handlers, the maintenance shops, they all had to pay considerably higher wages coming out of Covid," said Geoffrey Weston, from the consultancy firm Bain & Company.

"There aren't many factors that are going to bring ticket prices down," echoed Pascal Fabre, aviation sector specialist at AlixPartners.

And given that the airline industry will have to invest hundreds, if not thousands, of billions of dollars in new aircraft and renewable fuels if it hopes to meet its 2050 decarbonisation target, IATA's Owens Thomsen sees no respite for consumers any time soon.

"Costs are likely to increase until such a point when all of these solutions have become commercially viable and produced at scale. 

"When we reach that lucky moment, we can start thinking that these costs can decline again. I cannot pinpoint necessarily when that's going to happen but I'm tempted to say 2040".

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Air Fares

Airline Industry

Travel

LBCI Next
Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly
UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-13

Judge Aoun lifts travel ban on Salameh ahead of Paris hearing: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:06

Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:01

Apple, defying the times, stays quiet on AI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:41

France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor

LBCI
World News
02:21

Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive

LBCI
World News
06:30

Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More