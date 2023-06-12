News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
The voice on the phone seemed frighteningly real -- an American mother heard her daughter sobbing before a man took over and demanded a ransom. But the girl was an AI clone and the abduction was fake.
The biggest peril of Artificial Intelligence, experts say, is its ability to demolish the boundaries between reality and fiction, handing cybercriminals a cheap and effective technology to propagate disinformation.
In a new breed of scams that has rattled US authorities, fraudsters are using strikingly convincing AI voice cloning tools -- widely available online -- to steal from people by impersonating family members.
"Help me, mom, please help me," Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona-based mother, heard a voice saying on the other end of the line.
DeStefano was "100 percent" convinced it was her 15-year-old daughter in deep distress while away on a skiing trip.
"It was never a question of who is this? It was completely her voice... it was the way she would have cried," DeStefano told a local television station in April.
"I never doubted for one second it was her."
The scammer who took over the call, which came from a number unfamiliar to DeStefano, demanded up to $1 million.
The AI-powered ruse was over within minutes when DeStefano established contact with her daughter. But the terrifying case, now under police investigation, underscored the potential for cybercriminals to misuse AI clones.
- Grandparent scam -
"AI voice cloning, now almost indistinguishable from human speech, allows threat actors like scammers to extract information and funds from victims more effectively," Wasim Khaled, chief executive of Blackbird.AI, told AFP.
A simple internet search yields a wide array of apps, many available for free, to create AI voices with a small sample -- sometimes only a few seconds -- of a person's real voice that can be easily stolen from content posted online.
"With a small audio sample, an AI voice clone can be used to leave voicemails and voice texts. It can even be used as a live voice changer on phone calls," Khaled said.
"Scammers can employ different accents, genders, or even mimic the speech patterns of loved ones. [The technology] allows for the creation of convincing deep fakes."
In a global survey of 7,000 people from nine countries, including the United States, one in four people said they had experienced an AI voice cloning scam or knew someone who had.
Seventy percent of the respondents said they were not confident they could "tell the difference between a cloned voice and the real thing," said the survey, published last month by the US-based McAfee Labs.
American officials have warned of a rise in what is popularly known as the "grandparent scam" -– where an imposter poses as a grandchild in urgent need of money in a distressful situation.
"You get a call. There's a panicked voice on the line. It's your grandson. He says he's in deep trouble —- he wrecked the car and landed in jail. But you can help by sending money," the US Federal Trade Commission said in a warning in March.
"It sounds just like him. How could it be a scam? Voice cloning, that's how."
In the comments beneath the FTC's warning were multiple testimonies of elderly people who had been duped that way.
- 'Malicious' -
That also mirrors the experience of Eddie, a 19-year-old in Chicago whose grandfather received a call from someone who sounded just like him, claiming he needed money after a car accident.
The ruse, reported by McAfee Labs, was so convincing that his grandfather urgently started scrounging together money and even considered re-mortgaging his house, before the lie was discovered.
"Because it is now easy to generate highly realistic voice clones... nearly anyone with any online presence is vulnerable to an attack," Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information, told AFP.
"These scams are gaining traction and spreading."
Earlier this year, AI startup ElevenLabs admitted that its voice cloning tool could be misused for "malicious purposes" after users posted a deepfake audio purporting to be actor Emma Watson reading Adolf Hitler's biography "Mein Kampf."
"We're fast approaching the point where you can't trust the things that you see on the internet," Gal Tal-Hochberg, group chief technology officer at the venture capital firm Team8, told AFP.
"We are going to need new technology to know if the person you think you're talking to is actually the person you're talking to," he said.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Artificial Intelligence
Cybercriminals
Technology
Disinformation
US
Scams
Next
Thyssenkrupp to list hydrogen unit Nucera
Novartis to buy US pharma group Chinook Therapeutics
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:14
UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July
World News
06:14
UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July
0
World News
04:52
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
World News
04:52
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
0
World News
03:33
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
World News
03:33
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:56
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Variety and Tech
04:56
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
0
Variety and Tech
04:33
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
Variety and Tech
04:33
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
0
Variety and Tech
04:15
The quest to find the WWI dead, 100 years on
Variety and Tech
04:15
The quest to find the WWI dead, 100 years on
0
Variety and Tech
04:04
Thyssenkrupp to list hydrogen unit Nucera
Variety and Tech
04:04
Thyssenkrupp to list hydrogen unit Nucera
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
0
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
3
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
6
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
7
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More