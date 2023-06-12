News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Artificial intelligence tools will revolutionize education like calculators did, but will not supplant learning, ChatGPT's founder Sam Altman told students in Tokyo on Monday, defending the new technology.
"Probably take-home essays are never going to be quite the same again," the OpenAI chief said in remarks at Keio University.
"We have a new tool in education. Sort of like a calculator for words," he said. "And the way we teach people is going to have to change and the way we evaluate students is going to have to change."
ChatGPT has captured the world's imagination with its capacity to generate human-like conversations, writing and translations in seconds.
But it has raised concern across many sectors, including in education, where some worry students will abuse the tool or turn to it rather than producing original work.
Altman was in the Japanese capital as part of a world tour where he is meeting business and political leaders to discuss possibilities and regulations for AI.
He has regularly urged politicians to draft regulations for AI, warning "if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong".
"The tools we have are still extremely primitive relative to tools we are going to have in a couple of years," he said Monday, again urging safety measures and regulation.
He said he felt "positive" about new regulatory frameworks for AI after meeting world leaders, without offering details, but reiterated his fears.
"We will feel super responsible, no matter how it goes wrong," he said.
He also repeated previous attempts to calm fears that AI could make many existing jobs obsolete, though he conceded that "some jobs will go away".
"I don't think it is going to quite have the employment impact that people expect," he added, insisting that "new classes of jobs" will emerge.
"Almost all of the predictions are wrong," he said.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Homework
Never
Same
ChatGPT
OpenAI
Artificial Intelligence
Founder
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
Beirut Bar Association has never imposed restrictions on freedoms: Nader Gaspard
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
Beirut Bar Association has never imposed restrictions on freedoms: Nader Gaspard
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:33
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
Variety and Tech
04:33
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
0
Variety and Tech
04:15
The quest to find the WWI dead, 100 years on
Variety and Tech
04:15
The quest to find the WWI dead, 100 years on
0
Variety and Tech
04:04
Thyssenkrupp to list hydrogen unit Nucera
Variety and Tech
04:04
Thyssenkrupp to list hydrogen unit Nucera
0
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
0
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
3
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
6
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
7
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More