UN chief proposes code to tackle 'grave' misinformation

Variety and Tech
2023-06-12 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief proposes code to tackle &#39;grave&#39; misinformation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN chief proposes code to tackle 'grave' misinformation

Alarm over AI advancements must not obscure the "grave" harm already being done by digital platforms rife with misinformation, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, as he proposed an international code of conduct.

Rapidly advancing AI tools, including chatbots, image generators and voice cloning technology, have sparked global concern over their striking ability to disseminate falsehoods.

Guterres said that while alarm bells over AI were "deafening," they must not "distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world."

"The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now," Guterres told a news conference while presenting a policy brief on the subject.

"It is fueling conflict, death and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now."

Guterres called for the development of a "United Nations Code of Conduct for information integrity on digital platforms."

While unleashing social and cultural transformation globally, the online platforms have also "exposed a darker side," he warned.

"The ability to disseminate large-scale disinformation to undermine scientifically established facts poses an existential risk to humanity," he insisted, referring to their risk to democratic institutions and human rights.

"These risks have further intensified because of rapid advancements in technology, such as generative artificial intelligence."

He said that the code of conduct should be based on a commitment to information integrity, human rights and support for independent media.

"We must learn from the mistakes of the past. Digital platforms were launched into the world without sufficient awareness or assessment of the potential damage to societies and individuals," Guterres said.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

UN

Chief

Propose

Code

Tackle

Grave

Misinformation

AI

LBCI Next
Novartis to buy US pharma group Chinook Therapeutics
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:49

UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal

LBCI
World News
06:14

UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July

LBCI
Middle East News
02:06

EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows

LBCI
World News
01:56

NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:40

Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash

LBCI
World News
09:31

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:56

Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:33

South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More