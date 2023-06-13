News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ex-Samsung exec charged with stealing secrets for China factory
Variety and Tech
2023-06-13 | 02:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ex-Samsung exec charged with stealing secrets for China factory
A former Samsung executive has been charged with stealing company secrets for a copycat computer chip factory in China, and is being held in detention pending trial, prosecutors told AFP on Tuesday.
The 65-year-old man, who has not been identified, allegedly stole Samsung trade secrets in a bid to set up a chip factory in the Chinese city of Xian -- near where Samsung has a plant -- the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a separate statement.
The material he stole was classified as "national core technology" -- innovations designated by South Korean law as potentially having a major negative impact on national security and the economy if disclosed overseas.
"He's currently detained at the Suwon Detention Center," the spokesperson of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office told AFP, adding the suspect had been held for some time but only formally charged on Monday.
Securing supplies of advanced chips has become a crucial issue internationally, with the United States and China locked in a fierce battle for control of the market.
Samsung is one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones, and its overall turnover is equivalent to about one-fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product.
The Samsung factory blueprints and clean-room designs from 2018 and 2019 that the man allegedly tried to steal would have been worth at least 300 billion won ($236 million) to Samsung, authorities said.
"It is a serious crime that can have a tremendous negative impact on our economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic semiconductor industry at a time when competition for chip production is intensifying day by day," added the prosecutors' statement, released on Monday.
"The semiconductor industry accounted for 16.5 percent of South Korea's total exports as of 2022... and is a national security asset," it added.
Prosecutors charged six other people who worked for the detained executive and are believed to have been involved in the theft.
The man had worked for a combined 28 years at South Korea's leading chipmakers, and is a "top expert in semiconductor manufacturing" in the country, prosecutors said.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Samsung
Executive
Stealing
Secrets
Factory
China
Trial
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:36
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
World News
13:36
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
0
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
0
World News
06:48
China's Xi signals support for Honduras after diplomatic switch
World News
06:48
China's Xi signals support for Honduras after diplomatic switch
0
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:40
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
13:40
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Variety and Tech
13:14
UN chief proposes code to tackle 'grave' misinformation
Variety and Tech
13:14
UN chief proposes code to tackle 'grave' misinformation
0
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
0
Variety and Tech
04:56
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Variety and Tech
04:56
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
6
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More