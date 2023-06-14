Musk and Macron headline France technology show

Variety and Tech
2023-06-14 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Musk and Macron headline France technology show
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Musk and Macron headline France technology show

Billionaire Elon Musk and President Emmanuel Macron are headlining France's biggest technology trade show, VivaTech, which begins its annual four-day run on Wednesday.

Macron is expected to announce new funding for artificial intelligence (AI) projects targeting French speakers, as concern grows that the dominance of US firms could disadvantage non-English speakers.

Twitter and Tesla boss Musk is scheduled to appear on Friday afternoon for an hour-long conversation, with topics likely to include his company Neuralink, which recently won US approval for human testing of technology that uses implants to link brains with computers.

More than 2,000 firms will be displaying at VivaTech, with products ranging from augmented-reality ski masks to AI-animated work of Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh.

Tens of thousands are expected to visit the event in Paris, with Saturday open to the public.

Macron is a regular visitor and this year his intervention promises to ramp up the competition for primacy in AI technology in Europe, with Britain having made a slew of announcements recently.

"In the field of artificial intelligence, I want France to be the champion and position itself at the forefront of this new industrial revolution," he tweeted in French on Tuesday.

He promised announcements that would speed up funding and training, a day after French AI language startup Mistral announced it had raised 105 million euros ($113 million) -- a record for a French AI firm.

Macron also encouraged the European Union to pass AI regulations as soon as possible.

The EU's AI Act has been rumbling through the bloc's legislative processes since 2021 and is unlikely to be in force for several years.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Musk

Macron

Headline

France

Technology

Show

LBCI Next
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:32

Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
01:55

France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties

LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Macron visits children wounded in France knife attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:22

Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:00

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:07

EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More