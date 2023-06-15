News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15 | 13:24
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
British actress Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar-winning actress who went on to become an MP, died on Thursday at the age of 87, prompting tributes from the worlds of entertainment and politics.
Her agent Lionel Larner said she "died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side".
"She recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he added.
The film tells the true story of a World War II veteran who escaped his care home to attend a commemoration of the D-Day landings in France.
Caine, who turned 90 this year, described Jackson, with whom he previously worked in 1975 on "The Romantic Englishwoman", as "one of our greatest movie actresses".
"It was a privilege to work with her on 'The Great Escaper' recently, our second film together," he said.
"It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her."
Jackson won the Best Actress Oscar in 1970 for her leading performance in Ken Russell's film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's novel "Women in Love".
She won it again in 1973 for her role in "A Touch of Class", in which she played a woman falling in love with the man with whom she is having an affair.
Despite her status as a formidable actress, she frequently showed her lighter side with appearances on popular British comedy series the "Morecambe and Wise Show".
Jackson was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, a small port town near Liverpool, northwest England, to a bricklayer and a cleaning lady.
At 16 she went to work in a chemist's shop, doing amateur dramatics in her spare time.
When she was 18, she won a scholarship to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.
She developed a distinguished career in theatre, which included time with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) working under legendary director Peter Brook.
The Royal Shakespeare Company on Thursday paid tribute to her "a tour de force in acting and politics, dedicating her life to both".
"We're proud her extraordinary talent was seen on RSC stages in her career in ground-breaking productions. Our thoughts are with Glenda's family," it added.
She became a familiar face in cinema from the late 1960s, with Russell championing her early career.
Jackson was elected as a Labor MP for her local London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate in 1992, and served as a transport minister in Tony Blair's government between 1997 and 1999.
Jackson stepped down as an MP in 2015, and returned to the stage after an absence of 23 years for a rare gender-swapping role in a London production of "King Lear" in 2016.
- A triumphant return -
Labor leader Keir Starmer said Jackson's death "leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled.
"From award-winning actor to campaigner and activist to Labor MP and government minister, Glenda Jackson was always fighting for human rights and social justice."
Alastair Campbell, Labor’s influential press chief during the Blair government, called her "one of the finest actresses of our lifetime.
"I sometimes felt she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived," he tweeted.
Jackson also advised Labor’s Ken Livingstone when he was London mayor on housing policy and campaigned against homelessness in the capital between 2000 and 2004.
In 2018, aged 82, she won her first Tony -- the equivalent of the Oscars for theatre -- for best actress in "Three Tall Women".
A year later she reprised the role of "King Lear" in Broadway for a performance The New York Times described as "powerful and deeply perceptive".
Jackson was married to actor Roy Hodges from 1958 to 1976. Their son Dan Hodges is a political columnist.
In 1978 she was made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Oscar
Winning
UK
Actress
MP
Glenda Jackson
Die
Next
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
MP Halima Kaakour: There is no political will to hold municipal and Mukhtar's elections
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
MP Halima Kaakour: There is no political will to hold municipal and Mukhtar's elections
0
World News
14:03
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
World News
14:03
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:08
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
Variety and Tech
14:08
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
0
Variety and Tech
13:52
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City
Variety and Tech
13:52
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
8
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More